Mild afternoons and cold nights will continue

Weather

Saturday turned out to be a nice afternoon. Although temperatures are running below average, highs made their way up into the 50s and lower 60s. We are seeing lots of sunshine with a few high clouds around. Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the 30s. Sunday will be nice too.

Lows on Sunday morning

The quiet weather pattern will change midweek. Currently, we have closed upper low near San Diego. Ove the next couple of days, the low will open up and send several waves our way to increase rain chances. Rain chances will increase for Thursday into the weekend. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Models are uncertain about how the setup will play out. A cold front will move into range next weekend. Through next weekend, rainfall totals will average between a quarter and half an inch.

The next seven days

Saturday

58° / 33°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 58° 33°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 63° 40°

Monday

65° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 45°

Tuesday

73° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 73° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 74° 61°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 74° 56°

Friday

60° / 51°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 60° 51°

56°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

47°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
34°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

