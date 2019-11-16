Mild afternoons and cold nights will continue

Saturday turned out to be a nice afternoon. Although temperatures are running below average, highs made their way up into the 50s and lower 60s. We are seeing lots of sunshine with a few high clouds around. Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the 30s. Sunday will be nice too.

Lows on Sunday morning

The quiet weather pattern will change midweek. Currently, we have closed upper low near San Diego. Ove the next couple of days, the low will open up and send several waves our way to increase rain chances. Rain chances will increase for Thursday into the weekend. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Models are uncertain about how the setup will play out. A cold front will move into range next weekend. Through next weekend, rainfall totals will average between a quarter and half an inch.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.