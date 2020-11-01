Mild afternoons and cool evenings ahead for the ArkLaTex

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very pleasant Sunday in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are warmer than forecast in the 70s. As the sun sets, temperatures will begin to cool off rapidly. The nighttime lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s. For Monday, the sunshine will continue. However, highs will stay in the 60s.

The weather week ahead is looking fantastic! High pressure remains in control to produce lots of sunshine and drier air. Beginning midweek, highs will moderate into the middle 70s because of a south wind. Nighttime temperatures will slowly warm back into the 50s. By the weekend, an upper-level trough will move into the middle parts of the country. I think our best chance of rain may hold until Monday and Tuesday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta is in the Caribbean. By Monday, Eta will become a Category One hurricane. In the short term, Eta will make landfall in Central America. We will keep our eyes on it. Tropical Storm Eta is the farthest point in the Greek alphabet that hurricane season has made it. Hurricane season will come to an end on November 30th.

Next seven days

