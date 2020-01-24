Mild temperatures and rain chances return for the weekend

Friday, sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures warmed into the 50s and 60s. With clear skies, temperatures will plummet into the lower to middle 30s. As you start your Saturday, the conditions will be quite pleasant. Highs will make it into the 60. Beginning Saturday night, we will see some changes.

Highs for Saturday

A fast-moving disturbance will produce showers and few embedded storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of the rain will move out by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s. High-pressure ridging moves in for Monday. However, we will see more weather changes.

More rain will set up for Monday night into Tuesday. Then, we will get a couple of days of a break. Then, we will see another disturbance bring more rain in for Friday. Through Saturday, models are estimating rain totals near an inch for areas north of Shreveport. An inch or two is possible south of Interstate 20. In Shreveport, we have recorded over seven inches of rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rainfall totals

The next seven days

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.