Mild temperatures for Monday; rain is back for Tuesday

Weather

Sunday’s rain has ended for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the middle 50s and cloudy conditions. The clouds will continue tonight into Monday morning. With lots of humidity and light winds, we have a perfect recipe for fog to develop.

Highs for Monday

The good news is the fog will lift in the morning hours. By the afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the 60s. Clouds will quickly return because we have more rain to move in for Tuesday. The storm system will not bring in significant colder air. The rain will continue into Tuesday night.

As the progressive weather pattern continues, more rain is coming for Friday. However, an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. With the ArkLaTex on the northern side of the low, some areas will not see much rain. The further south you are the better chances you will see some rain.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 45°
Areas of fog
Areas of fog 10% 56° 45°

Monday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 46°

Tuesday

57° / 42°
Light rain
Light rain 80% 57° 42°

Wednesday

52° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 52° 40°

Thursday

51° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 51° 39°

Friday

54° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 54° 40°

Saturday

60° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 60° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

6 PM
Foggy
0%
55°

54°

7 PM
Foggy
0%
54°

52°

8 PM
Foggy
0%
52°

52°

9 PM
Foggy
0%
52°

51°

10 PM
Foggy
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Foggy
10%
50°

50°

12 AM
Foggy
10%
50°

48°

1 AM
Foggy
10%
48°

47°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
47°

47°

3 AM
Foggy
10%
47°

47°

4 AM
Foggy
10%
47°

46°

5 AM
Foggy
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Foggy
10%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

