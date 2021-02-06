Mild temperatures in the short term; Arctic blast to arrive by the end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain is beginning to wrap up from west to east in the ArkLaTex. Most of Saturday’s rain fell over the northern half of the region. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 30s. Sunday, we will see highs ranging from the upper 50s and lower 60s south of Interstate 20. If you live across the northern ArkLaTex, highs will be in the lower and middle 50s. Clouds will be on the decrease.

In the short term, the forecast looks good. For Monday and Tuesday, we will see highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday. Beginning Thursday, the forecast becomes highly uncertain. Right now, models are struggling with the arrival of the colder Arctic air. In addition, we could see a threat for some wintry weather, but we are unsure because the temperatures are not clear.

Lows for tonight

I am confident in colder air coming down for the end of the week. Rain will begin Wednesday and last into Thursday. As models become in better agreement, we will soon have a better picture of the arrival of the colder air and the chances for some wintry weather! Be sure to check back for updates!

The next seven days

