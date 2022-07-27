A slow-moving cold front will likely stall to the north of the ArkLaTex this weekend. This will keep any hope of decent rain and heat relief to a minimum. The mainly hot and dry weather pattern will continue next week with more triple-digit heat possible.

More triple digits? The hot and humid weather pattern continued in the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures once again began in the mid to upper 70s over most of the area with afternoon highs settling close to 100 degrees yet again. We likely won’t see much change both Thursday and possibly Friday. Lows Thursday and Friday morning will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Look for daytime highs both days to be in the upper 90s to near 100.

Rain chances increase a little Friday: Futurecast continues to show a mainly dry weather pattern Wednesday night and Thursday. We will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday. A few very small and isolated showers cannot be ruled out Thursday. Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday night as the cold front mentioned earlier eases its way a little south. This southward progress will continue Friday. This will create a better chance for some scattered thunderstorms mainly over the northern edge of the area. The rain will remain rather isolated in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The front will likely stall to our north Saturday. Unfortunately, that means the best chance of rain will likely stay to our north. We will see a slightly better chance of rain Saturday. However, the rain will remain very scattered so those who are hoping for rain will likely be disappointed with the amount they receive.

Rainfall potential: Given the scattered nature of the rain that is expected, it appears that much, if not most, of the ArkLaTex will see rainfall totals of less than ¼”. It is also quite possible that many locations will stay dry. Those lucky ones that do get some heavier rain will likely be near the northern edge of the area including McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, and northern Hempstead counties. Here we could see scattered reports of up to one inch.

Little heat relief: Since the cold front will be stalling to our north, we will not see much relief from the heat. Thanks to more clouds, temperatures over most of the area Saturday will be a little cooler but will still be in the middle 90s with a few low 90s over the northern edge of the area. The chance of rain will decrease again starting Sunday. This will allow highs to return to the upper 90s to near 100 to close the weekend. We will likely see highs close to 100 through all of next week.