MLK Day is looking warm and dry; several inches of rain possible through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In some parts of the ArkLaTex, clouds are still slow to move out of the area. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. We will see clouds continue to move out tonight. As a result, we will see very chilly lows in the 20s and 30s. Tonight will be the last night we temperatures this low for awhile. Monday is looking nice and warm. Starting Monday night, we will see changes.

The next weather maker is just off the coast of Oregon and Washington State. The system will take a few days before arriving here. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday. We will see a good chance of rain. The cold front will stall to the south of Interstate 20. Rain chances will continue for Wednesday. The front will head back to the north as a warm front. The upper low will arrive on Thursday and Friday.

Some good news is we will see a small break from the rain Friday evening and Saturday. However, rain chances will return for Sunday and Monday. The bottom line is we are stuck in an active weather pattern for the next seven to ten days. Heavy rain will be possible Thursday evening and Sunday. Over the next seven days, the ArkLaTex can expect several inches of rain. We will keep our eyes out for some potential minor flooding!

Rainfall totals

The next seven days