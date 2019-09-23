Monday cold front brings rain to northern ArkLaTex, heat continues in other areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have 2 different weather pattern over the ArkLaTex today, with most of us sitting hot and dry, and some areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma close enough to a cold front to pull in some rain and hold highs in the 80s. 

The front is currently north of us, but we are seeing a few showers out ahead of it in Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Rain will eventually shift into southern Arkansas.

1-hour radar loop

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the rest of us under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures expected to warm from the low 70s this morning to the low 90s this afternoon. Some areas north of I-30 (McCurtain, Howard, Little River, Sevier counties) will be close enough to the front to remain in the mid 80s. 


The chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms will be highest north of I-30, but we may see a few spotty showers in the hot/humid air south of I-30. See the latest loop of futurecast below: 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Expect a similar weather pattern tomorrow in all areas. Drier air may take over through the middle of the week and into the weekend keeping highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Clear
0%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
74°

