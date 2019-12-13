Monday cold front to end warming trend and bring a chance for thunderstorms

Look for the mild temperatures to hang around through the weekend with more clouds Sunday. A strong cold front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Monday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday was a partly cloudy and much warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures soared well into the 60s. Expect the above-normal temperatures to stick around through the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Expect lows Saturday morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will once again soar into the low to middle 60s. Some locations could reach 70 degrees over the southern half of the area.

The weekend will end with a mostly cloudy and breezy day Sunday. We will see a very slight chance for a shower, but most locations will stay dry. Look for lows Sunday morning in the low to mid-40s. We’ll see daytime highs range from the low to mid-60s over the north to the low to mid-70s over the south half of the area.

A strong cold front will then move through the ArkLaTex Monday. We will likely have some showers and thunderstorms near and ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center does indicate that we will have a chance that a few could become severe in our area. We will have some instability in place but it is looking likely that our atmosphere could be capped given the morning arrival time of the front in our area. This will probably greatly limit our chances for severe storms. Futurecast, as well as other models, show that rainfall totals with this front will likely be less than 1/10″. As I mentioned yesterday, it is more likely that the risk for severe storms will be higher to our east where the front arrives later Monday afternoon and evening.

Colder air will return to the ArkLaTex behind the front for the rest of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime highs will likely fall back to the 50s. Overnight lows will likely fall back to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Next week will likely end with another chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday, although there is still some disagreement in longer-range models that this will actually occur. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will show the latest on Monday’s storm potential and the latest outlook for Christmas week.

