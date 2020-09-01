Monday evening live update: More storms possible late tonight & Tuesday..BIG break from the heat on the distant horizon

In tonight’s live update it still looks promising that storms that are now to the west and northwest of the ArkLaTex will move into the northern part of our area very late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The chance for scattered storms will stay in the forecast through Friday when the first of two cold fronts will move through. We will then experience a small break from the heat and humidity this weekend.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook shows a significant cold front moving through the area next week. It is possible that we could see the coolest air in months over most of the area behind this front. (See details below) I will also touch on possible tropical developments and whether we should be concerned.

8:30 pm Monday live weather update:

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

