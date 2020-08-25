Radar

Monday evening live weather update: Marco barely a tropical storm; Laura strengthens a little

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7 pm NHC Advisory update: Marco remains a low-end tropical storm with max winds of 40 mph. The storm continues to move to the NW at 7 mph and will probably be downgraded to a depression tonight. Tropical Storm Laura has strengthened a little. Max winds are now 65 mph. Laura will begin strengthening later tonight and tomorrow once it crosses over Cuba. The next forecast advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be issued shortly before 10 pm. It is quite possible that we could see a slight adjustment in the forecast to the west.

8:30 pm Monday live udpate:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

