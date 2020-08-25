Monday evening live weather update: Marco barely a tropical storm; Laura strengthens a little

4 pm Advisory Update: The latest advisories from NHC indicate that Marco is still a tropical storm with max winds of 40 mph. It is center near the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving towards the WNW. Marco is still expected to weaken in the next 24-36 hours as it moves across south Louisiana. We will see some scattered thunderstorms associated with Marco Tuesday, but shouldn't see any significant impacts due to rain or wind.

That will likely not be the case with what will be Hurricane Laura. The 4 pm advisory has not changed much in terms of location nor intensity. Laura is still expected to make landfall Wednesday night over SW LA and then move NNE through the eastern part of the ArkLaTex Thursday. Given its expected strength and speed, it is quite possible we could see hurricane-force wind gusts over the southern edge of the area Thursday morning. The storm will likely leave our area early Thursday afternoon. We will likely see wind gusts exceed 50 mph over the eastern half of the area during the day Thursday. This will likely cause some scattered power issues.