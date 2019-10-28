Monday to bring fog and mostly cloudy skies.. strong cold front brings rain and coldest air of the season soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is shaping up to be an active weather week in the ArkLaTex, with heavy rain possible midweek before the coldest air of the season arrives on Halloween.

Monday morning will bring patchy to dense fog across much of the region, with some areas of mist where fog has developed. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the mid-50s.

A weak frontal boundary is to the north of the ArkLaTex this morning with a stronger upper level low in the southwest United States. Cloud cover will be drawn in ahead of this system today and tomorrow resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, enough sun will break through to warm us into the low 70s this afternoon.

Monday forecast highs

While most areas will be dry, the front to our north could result in a few light rain showers later today and tonight along and north of I-30. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upper level low will make slow progress towards the ArkLatTex late tomorrow into Wednesday. This will result in a rainy Wednesday with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms possible. Some of the storms could produce high wind gusts with the SPC giving the ArkLaTex a ‘marginal risk’ 3 days out.

Wednesday severe weather outlook

We may also see heavy rain with 1 to 2 inch accumulations possible for much of the region through Halloween. Given the slow movement of this system it’s possible future forecasts may increase the potential for heavy rain so check for updates this week.

Rainfall potential through Halloween

It looks like most of the rain will taper-off by the time trick-or-treaters take the streets and sidewalks. The weather story on Halloween will be the coldest air of the season taking over. We may have temperatures in the 40s and low 50s Halloween day, with temperatures falling into the 30s in some areas overnight. It’s possible much of the northern ArkLaTex will experience freezing temperatures Friday morning.

