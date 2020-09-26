Monday’s cold front to provide thunderstorms; fall-like weather on the way

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday we experienced lots of clouds in the region. For areas south of Interstate 20, clouds decreased and temperatures warmed into the lower and middle 80s. For some areas north, clouds are still sticking around Texarkana and temperatures are in the 60s.

Tonight, temperatures will fall down into the lower and middle 60s. Sunday, clouds will begin to increase and temperatures will warm into the middle 80s. A cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday. I am not expecting any severe weather with this round of storms. Most of the rain and storms should be out of the area by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will warm only into the 70s.

Rainfall amounts for next couple of days

Following Monday, the forecast turns very quiet. The overall pattern shifts the upper ridge into the Northwest. As a result, the upper trough will build over the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures will feel fall-like in the ArkLaTex. Highs will stay in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. Lastly, the tropics are very quiet.

The next seven days

