Monday’s thunderstorms to provide cooler temperatures Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Father’s Day to the great dads! Sunday was a great afternoon in the region. A few evening showers will begin to fizzle in the next hour or so. Tonight, we will see the nighttime temperature dropping down into the lower and middle 70s. Monday, a cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex. The first day of summer begins Monday, but summer officially arrives at 10:32 PM Sunday!

Severe weather is ongoing over the Plains and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible. For Monday, the main concern will be gusty winds and large hail. Heavier downpours will be possible too. Monday morning will start off quiet. During the heating of the day, scattered showers and storms will begin to bubble up. Later in the evening, a squall line will make its move southward. The storms should end early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Tuesday highs will be really nice in the 80s. However, the lower humidity will not last long. An upper-level ridge will shut down rain chances and bring back the intense heat. Rain chances will return for next weekend.

The next seven days