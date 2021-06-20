Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Monday’s thunderstorms to provide cooler temperatures Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Father’s Day to the great dads! Sunday was a great afternoon in the region. A few evening showers will begin to fizzle in the next hour or so. Tonight, we will see the nighttime temperature dropping down into the lower and middle 70s. Monday, a cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex. The first day of summer begins Monday, but summer officially arrives at 10:32 PM Sunday!

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Severe weather is ongoing over the Plains and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible. For Monday, the main concern will be gusty winds and large hail. Heavier downpours will be possible too. Monday morning will start off quiet. During the heating of the day, scattered showers and storms will begin to bubble up. Later in the evening, a squall line will make its move southward. The storms should end early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Tuesday highs will be really nice in the 80s. However, the lower humidity will not last long. An upper-level ridge will shut down rain chances and bring back the intense heat. Rain chances will return for next weekend.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss