More clouds and wind give way to a pleasant Halloween weekend

Look for the clouds and windy conditions to stick around through Friday for most of the area. Sunshine returns Saturday and will stick around into next week with warmer daytime temperatures. More rain returns by the middle of the next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and windy day for the ArkLaTex. We have seen peak wind gusts of over 40 mph in a few locations. Thanks to the clouds and wind, temperatures have been rather cool as highs have been in the 50s and 60s. Expect similar conditions Friday as we will continue to see clouds, wind, and below-normal temperatures. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to middle 50s. Expect daytime highs to range from the low 60s north to the upper 60s south.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night with a few breaks in the clouds mainly over the SW quarter of the area. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Friday. The clouds will finally depart Friday night leading to lots of sunshine Saturday, a clear sky Saturday night, and plenty of sunshine for Halloween Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer this weekend as highs return to the 70s thanks to the sunshine. Overnight lows will actually be cooler due to the lack of clouds. Lows will likely dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Our next chance of rain will likely return to the area by the middle of next week as another cold front moves through the area. The threat of rain will begin to increase Tuesday night, reach its peak Wednesday, and end sometime Thursday. Much cooler air will filter into the area behind this front. Look for daytime highs to fall back to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows could actually dip into the 30s in a few spots next Friday morning. Severe weather will probably not be much of a concern during this period.

-Todd Warren