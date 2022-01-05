More cold air arriving Wednesday night into Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday may turn into the most comfortable weather day of the week, but the pleasant and tranquil weather won’t last too long as another cold front is coming in late in the day and turning our weather breezy and cold again for the remainder of the week.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s, above freezing but cold enough you will want to take a jacket with you. We will warm comfortably into the 60s in most areas this afternoon, and wind will be light, out of the southeast early then turning to the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Our cold front will be arriving in the afternoon, but it’s going to encounter the dry Arctic air that we’ve had in place this week. This means we won’t see much rain with the front, and the few showers that manage to develop will likely be overnight in Arkansas or Louisiana. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s with cold air pouring in after sunrise Thursday.

High temperatures Thursday will fall into the 40s and low 50s, with a breezy north wind keeping wind-chill temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for much of the day. It will probably feel a lot like it did early in the week following our weekend cold front.

Forecast high temperatures Thursday

Friday will be cold as well going from the 20s in the morning to near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

A warm front will move into the ArkLaTex this weekend bringing highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, but this front will also bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. It looks likely we will be dry Saturday morning, but showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We may have a few leftover showers and storms early Sunday, but it’s possible we’ll avoid rain Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected and rainfall accumulations will average 1/4 to 1/2 inch, with isolated amounts approaching 1 inch near Toledo Bend.