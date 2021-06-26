More heat and humidity along with scattered afternoon storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The weather pattern remains unchanged with lots of heat and humidity. The sea breeze is kicking up some scattered showers to the south of Interstate 30. The good news is we will continue to see more scattered showers and storms in the short term. In the Gulf of Mexico, we are following an area of higher moisture content or a shortwave. The upper-level disturbance will move into Texas Monday.

The feature will lead to higher rain chances, especially on Monday! Like normal, the best chance for seeing the afternoon storms will be during the late morning and afternoon hours. The storms will die off after dark. During midweek, an upper ridge on the East Coast will limit rain coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it won’t last for long.

Rainfall totals through next week

Highs for Sunday

If you are looking for a break in the heat, I have some good news for you. Rain chances really increase for the Fourth of July weekend. It is possible a weak cold front could move in too. We have plenty of time to see how it plays out! Next weekend, highs should drop down into the middle and upper 80s. By next weekend, we can pick up 2-4″ of rain.

The next seven days