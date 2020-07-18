More heat and humidity for Sunday; slight heat relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another hot and humid afternoon on tap for the region. Highs will continue to climb into the middle 90s. The good news is we don’t have feels like temperatures so high like last week. Feel like temperatures will remain in the 95-105 range. Sunday, you can expect the same with sunshine and more heat.

Next week, we will see some slight changes. The upper ridge will begin to break down. As a result, the sea breeze will become slightly more active for Monday and Tuesday. Obviously, the ones who see rain will be happy and the ones who don’t will continue to see the same. With the ridge weakening, we will see weak disturbances in the upper levels move east to west to generate a few showers and storms here or there.

By midweek, a slightly stronger disturbance will move into the Gulf. Although, the system will remain too far south of the ArkLaTex. We may be just close enough to see a few more scattered showers and storms especially across the southern half of the ArkLaTex Friday. The upper ridge will begin to strengthen heading into the weekend. Over the next seven days, temperatures will be in the lower and middle 90s with daily rain chances.

