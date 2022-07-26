We won’t see much change in our weather pattern for the next few days as the near triple-digit heat continues with mainly dry conditions. The chance of rain will increase Friday and Saturday. Triple-digit heat will be possible again next week.

High temperatures so far today

The heat continues: Tuesday has pretty much been a carbon copy of Monday. The day began with lows in the mid to upper 70s at most locations. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, we have once again seen afternoon temperatures soar into the triple-digits over most of the area. Look for much of the same Wednesday as temperatures will again begin in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs might be a degree or two cooler, but we will likely rise to near 100 over most of the area. Heat index values will once again climb to 105 and above. Be sure to stay hydrated in the heat and take frequent breaks.

Little rain through Thursday: Futurecast shows that we shouldn’t expect much rain for the next few days. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. A stray shower will be a slight possibility mainly over the southern edge of the area. Any clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. We will likely experience another dry day Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Futurecast updated every hour

The chance of rain increases: It still appears that we will see an increase in the chance of needed rain Friday and Saturday. Rain chances Friday will be highest over the northern part of the area and will increase across the entire region Saturday. We will likely have a few thunderstorms during this time but the threat of any severe weather is looking extremely low. Upper-level high pressure will likely build back over the ArkLaTex as we enter next week. That will likely end any hope of rain and bring back the potential for more triple-digit heat by the middle of next week.

Rainfall potential: As of right now, models are still suggesting that we will see a chance for above-normal rainfall over the northern half of the area in SW AR and SE OK. These areas could receive over an inch of rain. The rain over the rest of the ArkLaTex will be more hit or miss. Consequently, rain totals should be lighter and will probably be less than ¼”. We will likely begin another extended period of dry weather with little rain expected next week.