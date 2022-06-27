The much-advertised break from the extreme heat has arrived and will stick around for the next several days. Our next best chance of rain will return late this week. We will likely dry out and heat up again next week.

High temperatures so far today

The streak of triple-digit heat ends: Much of the ArkLaTex has experienced high temperatures at or above 100 degrees for the past six days. Fortunately, that streak ended today and we will likely continue to see more normal temperatures for the rest of this week. The cooler air arrived just in time as Shreveport recorded the hottest temperature in nearly four years Sunday with a new record high of 105 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon have been ten to fifteen degrees cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Look for slightly hotter temperatures in the coming days with highs in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mainly dry for a few days: Futurecast shows that we likely won’t see much rain over the next few days. Expect a partly cloudy sky over the area tonight. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. The mainly dry conditions will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky.

Futurecast updated every hour

Late week rain? The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms could increase over much of the area late this week. Most models indicate that we will see a better chance of rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The biggest question is how much rain can we expect to receive. The majority show that rainfall totals will likely be below 1” over most of the area from now through most of next week. While this is more than most of the area has seen over the past few weeks, it is still below what is normal for such a period during this time of year. We will have to keep an eye on a potential tropical system late this week that could bring heavier totals to part of the area. I don’t expect any issues at this time.

Tropics becoming more active: The National Hurricane Center indicates that there are three disturbances in the Atlantic basin that have development potential. Two of the three are well out in the Atlantic and will not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. There is a disturbance over the northern Gulf that has a small chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week as it moves to the southwest. As of right now, it appears that this system will play a role in the rain expected late this week. It is doubtful that it will cause any significant issues for the ArkLaTex.



Could the extreme heat return? Long-range models are hinting that we could settle back into a rather hot and dry weather pattern late next week. The threat of rain that I mentioned earlier will end by the middle of next week. Next week will begin with highs in the middle 90s for the July 4th holiday. Daytime highs could approach 100 degrees once again by next Thursday. Stay tuned!