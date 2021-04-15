Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

More rain is on the way tonight and Friday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures into the 50s. Thursday morning’s rain is shifting to the east south of Interstate 20. Once the initial wave of rain showers moves out, we should see a decent break in the rain for the rest of Thursday. I am expecting highs in the 60s and 70s.

The next upper low will arrive Thursday night into Friday. The good news here is the main system will serve as the end of the rain for this week. Similar to the last few days, showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail. It will not rain all day and night on Friday. However, Friday will feature more rainy periods than dry ones. The rain will end late Friday night from the west to the east. Through Saturday, an additional one to two inches will be possible.

Rainfall totals

For the weekend, clouds will still be sticking around for Saturday. The football game forecast will be dry and breezy. Highs will be in the middle 60s. A slight warming trend will occur as we head towards next week. A weak cool front will move through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.

The next seven days

