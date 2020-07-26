More scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the month of July

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered showers and storms continue to dot the radar in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. The upcoming weather theme will remain unsettling for the next few days. Tropical Storm Hanna continues to weaken over Northeast Mexico. The tropics are remaining very active.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next seven days

In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Douglas continues to weaken. Although, we will see some impacts from the hurricane in Hawaii. In the Atlantic, NHC is monitoring a tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic advancing westward. The tropical wave now has a 90% chance of development and soon will likely be our next named storm. Stay tuned!

In the ArkLaTex, daily rain chances will continue with a high moisture content around. The hot upper ridge will remain parked over the Desert Southwest. The good news is the really hot temperatures will stay out west. With the upper ridge to the west, we will see disturbances from the north move into the region to produce showers and storms. In the next seven days, we will see highs in the 80s and 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss