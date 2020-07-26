More scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the month of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered showers and storms continue to dot the radar in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. The upcoming weather theme will remain unsettling for the next few days. Tropical Storm Hanna continues to weaken over Northeast Mexico. The tropics are remaining very active.

Next seven days

In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Douglas continues to weaken. Although, we will see some impacts from the hurricane in Hawaii. In the Atlantic, NHC is monitoring a tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic advancing westward. The tropical wave now has a 90% chance of development and soon will likely be our next named storm. Stay tuned!

In the ArkLaTex, daily rain chances will continue with a high moisture content around. The hot upper ridge will remain parked over the Desert Southwest. The good news is the really hot temperatures will stay out west. With the upper ridge to the west, we will see disturbances from the north move into the region to produce showers and storms. In the next seven days, we will see highs in the 80s and 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.