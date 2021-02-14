More snow and ice on the way tonight and Monday; a stronger wintry system arrives Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, we are still looking at scattered freezing rain and drizzle falling across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. For the northern communities, light snow has been falling off and on. As of this writing, we have seen some isolated reports of some icy roads and accidents. As the main system moves closer, travel conditions will only continue to go downhill!!

This evening, snow will begin to move over Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Out ahead of the snow, the wintry mix zone will be over Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. By 9-10 PM, I am expecting the changeover to all snow near Shreveport. Some snow could be heavy at times especially for areas along and south of Interstate 20. By late Monday morning, we will see the snow come to an end from the west to the east! By Monday afternoon, it is possible to 3-6 inches for most of the region with some heavier totals. Tuesday will be a welcomed break from the action!

By Tuesday night, the next wave moves in starting off as all snow over Southeast Oklahoma. The next system for Wednesday looks concerning for portions of the ArkLaTex. Monday’s snow event will keep all of the roads slick because there won’t be much melting. The next system will have warmer air above us. It remains to be seen who all will see what! However, due to the high moisture content with the shortwave, some heavy freezing rain totals are likely to occur! The forecast is not set in stone yet but you can expect some changes! Power outages are likely with this current setup!

Ice totals

At the end of the wintry weather tunnel, parts of Southwest Arkansas and Oklahoma could see snow totals over 12″! By the end of this week, we will see sunshine returning and slightly warmer temperatures. For Saturday, highs will be in the 50s. Models are hinting at some light rain over the northern ArkLaTex for Sunday!

The next seven days