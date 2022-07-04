The heat returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday and will likely stick around. High temperatures will likely stay close to 100 degrees for all of this week and much of next week. We likely won’t see much rain with only a slight chance Sunday.

Triple-digit heat returns Temperatures Sunday returned to the mid to upper 90s and we will likely only get hotter in the coming days. We have climbed to near 100 degrees today and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future. Tuesday will begin with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Expect highs Tuesday to be in the 100 to 102 range.

Heat Index: Combine that heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values Tuesday once again surpass 105 degrees. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Just lots of sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky Monday night. That will be followed by plenty of sunshine once again Tuesday. The sky will likely stay clear Tuesday night and Wednesday. Models show that we will likely stay dry through the entire work week. Our next best chance of rain will be Sunday when a few stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Very little rain: After parts of the ArkLaTex received two to over five inches of rain this weekend, we will begin another extended period of relatively dry weather. Long-range models show that most of the area will probably receive less than 1/2” of rain from now through most of next week. Normally, we would receive about 1.4” of rain in a ten-day period.



June weather ‘hotlights’: Last month will go down as one of the hottest Junes on record. In Shreveport, the average temperature for the month was 84.6 degrees making it the sixth hottest on record. We had 7 days where the high was 100 degrees or hotter. That ranks fourth. We also had the hottest June temperature ever recorded at 105 degrees and the most consecutive June days ever of triple-digit heat with six. Unfortunately, it looks like the rather hot start to the summer will continue well into the month of July.