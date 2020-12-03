Morning drizzle and cool temperatures Thursday, warmer with sunshine returning this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Most of the rain will leave the ArkLaTex today, but we will be stuck with the clouds and chilly temperatures throughout the day.

The steady rain is moving out of the ArkLaTex this morning, but we are seeing fog, mist, and drizzle develop across east Texas and Louisiana. It’s possible you may run into this during the morning commute, and the roads are still slick due to yesterday’s rainfall.

An area of low pressure will be moving across the northern ArkLaTex today. This will continue to pull clouds in from north of the ArkLaTex, so we will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. If we see any scattered showers develop it would mainly be along and north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas which is why a 20 percent chance of showers has been included in the forecast today. We may see some sun poke through the clouds along and south of I-20, but it won’t be an all-day thing.

A north breeze is setting up behind the cold front that brought yesterday’s rain, and combined with the cloud cover this will keep temperatures in the 40s throughout the morning, with some areas of east Texas and Louisiana winding up in the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The lingering clouds will keep our temperatures above freezing tonight, but it will be very cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will make a slow return Friday setting up a comfortable weekend.

The weekend mornings will be cold with temperatures in the 30s, afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. A weak front will pass through the ArkLaTex Sunday, but it doesn’t look like it will bring any rain, and only cool our temperatures a few degrees early next week.

Next week is looking very Fall-like and dry. Highs may be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday, with lots of sun. Our next chance of rain may roll in late in the week.