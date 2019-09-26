Morning rain possible across northern ArkLaTex Thursday.. cool down late next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see rain across the northern ArkLaTex this morning as a weakening line of storms moves in from central Oklahoma and Arkansas. The storms may bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds and some lightning, but severe weather is not expected.

1-hour radar loop

Rain should dissipate as it nears I-30 mid-morning, but this may send some clouds in. We will eventually see partly cloudy skies in all areas this afternoon. Due to some cool air outflow from the storms, we may see some spotty re-development of rain between I-20 and I-30.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will see enough sun return behind the rain most areas will return to the low and mid-90s this afternoon with a light southwest breeze.

An upper level system that has been churning in the southwest U.S. will roll into Texas tomorrow. This will increase our south and southwest wind turning it into a breezy day at times. This will help enhance the sea-breeze as we move into the weekend and may result in a few scattered showers or thunderstorms to help with the heat. If you have outdoor plans, nothing to worry too much about as any rain will be short-lived and confined to the hot hours late in the day (when you’d prefer to be inside anyway).

The relentless ridge of high pressure will actually strengthen and center over the ArkLaTex early next week keeping our highs in the low to mid-90s with little chance for rain Monday through Wednesday.

The WONDERFUL news is that it’s looking promising that we will finally see this heatwave come to an end late next week. A front may bring some rain Thursday with cooler/drier air arriving Friday. It looks like highs could drop into the 70s/low 80s, with overnight lows falling into the 50s/low 60s. As we continue through the month of October the cold fronts will become more frequent. We had to wait it out, but it looks like Summer will let Fall have a seat at the table.

