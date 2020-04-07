Morning rain possible Tuesday, record heat Wednesday, cooler temperatures and rain Easter weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible this morning, with drier air taking over this afternoon and into Wednesday. Record heat will be possible tomorrow, but it will be short-lived as a cold front will move in Thursday.

This morning we are seeing scattered rain showers mainly north of I-20 where the remnants of a warm front are located.

1-hour radar loop

As we move through the morning a few thunderstorms may develop across the northern ArkLaTex along with a few scattered showers. Most of this activity will come to an end by the time we reach the noon hour, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the region overnight and that will keep us dry throughout the day Wednesday. The weather story tomorrow will be heat, as highs will push into the upper 80s and low 90s, potentially breaking records. The record high in Shreveport is 89°, with a forecast high of 90°.

This heatwave will only last a day as a cold front moves into the region Thursday. Due to the dry air we’ll have in place, we won’t see much rain but highs will fall back to seasonal levels in the low and mid 70s.

A second disturbance will move in over Easter weekend. There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially late Saturday. The track of this system takes it through the warm air that will be to our south. At this point we can’t rule out a few strong/severe storms, with the threat of heavy rain south of I-20. We may see accumulations in the 2 to 3 inch range over the next 7 days near the Toledo Bend region.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Easter Sunday
Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 85° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 68°

Thursday

72° / 55°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 72° 55°

Friday

70° / 53°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 53°

Saturday

66° / 62°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 66° 62°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 80% 75° 51°

Monday

65° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 50°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

