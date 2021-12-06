Morning storms followed by a breezy and cold afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will blow through the ArkLaTex this morning, it will bring the potential of a few strong to severe storms early, and then our temperatures will plummet leaving us with a windy and chilly afternoon. Even though it may be warm as you set off to your destination early in the day, the temperature drop will quickly occur between sunrise and noon so don’t forget a jacket today.

The threat for a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out through the morning as the atmosphere will be favorable for a few storms to bring damaging wind gusts. There is a lesser but still existent threat for large hail or a brief tornado to occur as well. Thunderstorms will also bring frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk outlook for the ArkLaTex, but the threat for severe weather will diminish through the morning and come to end by the afternoon in all areas.

Once the storms wrap up in your neighborhood they will be followed by the arrival of a breezy north wind and colder air. High temperatures will occur early in the morning as temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s at sunrise, but all areas will fall into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s between noon and 5 p.m. A steady north breeze of 15 to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will add a wind-chill factor to the temperatures so it will feel like it’s in the 40s all afternoon.

Monday afternoon temperatures

The breezy wind will finally let up closer to sunset and skies will clear somewhat tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s and low 40s. Most areas along and north of I-30 across the northern ArkLaTex will drop to near freezing.

Monday night forecast low temperatures

A second disturbance will follow today’s cold front bringing mostly cloudy skies at times Tuesday, with only a slight chance of light rain developing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Texas and Louisiana. Rain will be confined to areas south of I-20 and accumulation will be light. No severe weather is expected.

The temperature roller-coaster will be in full effect this week as highs will return to comfortable levels Wednesday, and it will turn very warm again Thursday and Friday. The late-week period will be dry, but with a warm south wind, we may see record highs tied or broken by Friday.

This warming trend will come to an abrupt halt Saturday as a cold front looks to move in during the morning hours. Severe weather can’t be ruled in yet, but we will have to watch this closely. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday with highs dropping into the 50s and 60s, but it appears the rain will end quickly so we may wind up dry for most of, if not all of the afternoon.