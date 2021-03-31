Morning thunderstorms followed by a windy and cold Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms will accompany a cold front through the ArkLaTex early today, with the weather story becoming the cold and windy conditions that will take over through the morning and bring a Winter chill this afternoon.

We have had a few strong thunderstorms overnight, and if we see any instances of high wind or large hail through the morning it will likely be along or south of I-20, but the threat of severe weather remains low for most areas. After 7 a.m. the Storm Prediction Center has Sabine, Natchitoches, and the southern portions of Bienville and Red River parishes in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather. Any severe weather threat will end by the late morning with a few pockets of light rain popping up behind the front through the early afternoon. It will stay cloudy for much of the day, but some late day sun is possible, especially across the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risk mainly mid-morning through early afternoon

The big temperature drop will take over once the rain ends in your neighborhood. Don’t get caught off guard today. You may walk out into a mild and warm morning in some areas with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. (Current temperatures below).

As the breezy north wind sets in behind the cold front it will push much colder air into the ArkLaTex. By noon most areas will be in the 40s or low 50s, with temperatures likely staying in the 50s this afternoon with north wind gusts up to 30 miles per adding a wind-chill to the already cold temperatures.

Afternoon temperatures

Skies will clear later this evening and overnight, and wind speeds will drop below 5 miles per hour. The clear and calm conditions will bring a cold night with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s. We will likely stay above freezing.

Forecast lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning

A much needed period of dry and comfortable (amazing) weather will take over Thursday. After the cold start sunshine will warm us into the 60s Thursday as well as Friday. Easter weekend looks great with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the 70s.