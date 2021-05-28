Most areas drying out Friday, great weather for Memorial Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overnight rain and thunderstorms dropped an additional inch of rain in many areas, so there may be some ponding of water on area roadways this morning but the threat of any flash flooding is relatively low since the storms have been moving through quickly.

The cold front responsible for the overnight storms will continue to move south across the ArkLaTex today. This will eventually turn our wind to the northwest which will begin to chip away at the high humidity. That said, the moisture in the ground will keep humidity high Friday, and with some sun popping out behind the morning rain highs will wind up in the mid-80s.

I expect rapidly improving weather today. There may be some additional rain that pops us mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana this afternoon through tonight. The northern ArkLaTex may stay dry for the remainder of the day and through the weekend as well.

If any thunderstorms are able to develop in the afternoon conditions will still be favorable for a damaging wind gust or two. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe thunderstorms in the outlook south of I-20 through deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana. (Updated 8:30 a.m. outlook has pulled the ArkLaTex out of the expected severe weather outlook).

You will probably feel a noticeable drop in humidity overnight and through the weekend. Weekend morning temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s due to the drop in humidity. After a cool and comfortable morning Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. Overall, fantastic weather through Memorial Day with only a very slight chance of rain Saturday.

Unfortunately, the active and rainy weather will return Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday through at least Thursday. Right now the forecast models are showing some areas receiving over 2 inches of rainfall. This will keep lakes and rivers running high next week as well. You can view the lake and river levels at: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/