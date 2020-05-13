Most areas will be warm and dry Wednesday, rain increases Thursday through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our rainy spring pattern will return this week, but we will see a break from rainfall in most areas today.

This morning we do have rain falling south of I-20, mainly across northwest Louisiana. An area of low pressure in the upper levels if fueling the rainfall, and as this low moves away rain will come to an end south of I-20 as we move through the morning.

1-hour radar loop

There is a very slight chance of seeing some spotty rainfall return this afternoon as temperatures warm into the low and mid 80s. You will feel more humidity as well with a steady south breeze of 10 miles per hour off the Gulf of Mexico.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop hundreds of miles to our west today in west Texas and Oklahoma. These thunderstorms will weaken as they move towards the ArkLaTex overnight. Some of the rain associated with the dying storms will move into east Texas and Oklahoma Thursday morning. The cool air outlflow from these storms will interact with the warm/humid air Thrusday to bring an increasing chance of rain to all areas, as well as a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.

An upper level low will develop late this week and into the weekend. This low will stall across Texas, putting us on the rainy east side of the system. This means we will see scattered storms off and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. No severe weather is expected, and temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

At this point it looks like the heaviest rain will stay to our southwest, but we may see some 2 to 3 inch accumulations depending on where the thunderstorms occur.

