Most of the ArkLaTex stays dry Wednesday..scattered storms return to the forecast for the rest of the week

The threat of rain will decrease across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The rain threat will decrease Wednesday but return all of the week ahead. Several inches of rain will be possible in the coming week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain has been most widespread over the northwest half of the area. Look for the focus of this rain to shift east through the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening. We will see the rain end Tuesday night. Wednesday looks to be a mainly dry day for most of the area. We’ll see lots of clouds with some sunshine mixed in. As temperatures Wednesday afternoon warm into the low to middle 80s, we’ll start to see a few small and very isolated thundershowers develop. Temperatures Wednesday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 60s.

Rainfall chances will likely increase for most of the rest of the week ahead. We will be watching for an upper-level disturbance to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. This disturbance is forecast to stall over the Lower Mississippi Valley near our area. Rainfall chances will likely be highest during the warmth of the afternoon and early evening hours. There is a pretty good split in long-range models on exactly how much rain we will see in the coming week. Some show amounts in the one to three-inch range. Others show that rainfall totals could be in the three to five inch rain. I’m not too concerned about any severe weather since upper-level winds should be rather weak. It can’t totally be ruled out, is looking very unlikely. Below is the rainfall potential outlook from Futurecast through Saturday morning.

Daytime temperatures in the week ahead should be fairly close to normal with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A lot will depend on the coverage of any rain around the area. Overnight lows in the week ahead will likely be well above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. This is due to plenty of clouds and some rather humid conditions that will persist.

Don’t look for this soggy weather pattern to change anytime soon. It is quite possible that we could see at least a chance for rain pretty much every day through the Memorial Day weekend. That doesn’t mean that it will rain all day or that it will rain every day at any particular location. It just means that we can’t say that it won’t rain. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Tuesday

81° / 66°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 81° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 71°

Friday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Saturday

82° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 69°

Sunday

81° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 69°

Monday

84° / 67°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 84° 67°

