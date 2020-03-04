Most of the heavy rain has moved out of the ArkLaTex..rain ends tonight and sunshine returns Thursday

Rain will gradually end across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Sunshine returns Thursday and will stick around through most of the weekend. Another wet weather pattern sets up for next week.

Wednesday was a very wet day around the ArkLaTex with showers and thunderstorms over all of the area. Radar indicates that the heaviest rain fell over the southern half of the area where rainfall totals of one to over 3″ were observed. While Flash Flood Warnings have all expired and the stronger storms have moved out of our area, the threat of more rain will continue well into Wednesday night. We will likely see a pause in the rain late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. More rain will then move through our area tonight as the main upper-level low eases through our area. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, tonight’s rain does not look to be as heavy as the rainfall we received Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Once the upper low moves east of our area, we’ll see sunshine return to the Arklatex Thursday during the morning. Temperatures Thursday will begin in the mid to upper 40s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine for most of the day, we’ll see highs rebound to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some cooler air will slide into the area to close out the work week and begin the weekend. Highs will retreat to the mid to upper 60s. Lows will fall to the upper 30s to low to middle 40s.

This drier weather pattern will come to an end early next week. Another upper-level low will develop off the coast of Southern California, this will result in a southwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere over our area. Whenever this occurs we typically see lots of clouds and the occasional threat of rain. Look for the clouds to begin to move back into our area Sunday. Rain will return to our area Monday. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as of right now, it doesn’t appear that we’ll see enough instability to result in much of a severe weather threat. An off and on chance for rain could stay in our weather forecast through most of next week. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will mainly be in the 50s.

