Most of the week ahead looking hot and dry

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Hot and mainly dry weather pattern settles in for at least the next week. Models hinting at a decent cold front late next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Tuesday was a partly cloudy and hot day around most of the ArkLaTex. Lows began in the low 70s and warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain was harder to find around the area today. We have seen some scattered showers and thundershowers that will quickly end after sunset. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with a partly cloudy sky and highs mainly in the lower 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Don’t look for much change in the week ahead. We will continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of the week will be dry. As of right now, it looks like we will only see a slight chance for a random afternoon t’storm this weekend. Expect daytime highs in the week ahead to stay in the low 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to middle 70s.

In the long-range outlook, one model continues to show a decent cold front pushing through the ArkLaTex late next week. Confidence in this outcome is somewhat limited as other models show the front stalling to the northwest of our area. If the front does move through as the one model suggests, then we could see highs dip into the 70s and lows into the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned for a live update this evening at 8:30 pm. I will have the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Average High/Low for today’s date 86/63.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Friday

90° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 72°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 74°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

10 PM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
4%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

7 AM
Clear
5%
72°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss