Most of the week ahead looking hot and dry

Hot and mainly dry weather pattern settles in for at least the next week. Models hinting at a decent cold front late next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy and hot day around most of the ArkLaTex. Lows began in the low 70s and warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain was harder to find around the area today. We have seen some scattered showers and thundershowers that will quickly end after sunset. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with a partly cloudy sky and highs mainly in the lower 90s.

Don’t look for much change in the week ahead. We will continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of the week will be dry. As of right now, it looks like we will only see a slight chance for a random afternoon t’storm this weekend. Expect daytime highs in the week ahead to stay in the low 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to middle 70s.

In the long-range outlook, one model continues to show a decent cold front pushing through the ArkLaTex late next week. Confidence in this outcome is somewhat limited as other models show the front stalling to the northwest of our area. If the front does move through as the one model suggests, then we could see highs dip into the 70s and lows into the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned for a live update this evening at 8:30 pm. I will have the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Average High/Low for today’s date 86/63.

–Todd Warren

