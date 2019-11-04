Mostly cloudy and pleasant Monday.. chance of rain increases later this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very typical Fall week is on the way with pleasant and near-normal temperatures through Wednesday, followed by our next cold front Thursday which will bring a chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms. 

Monday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s through 8 a.m. with a pleasant warming trend to follow that will carry highs into the upper 60s in most areas this afternoon. 

Monday forecast highs

A returning south breeze is pulling Gulf air into the region and that will result in mid and upper level clouds today which may bring partly to mostly cloudy skies at times.

Futurecast is showing a late day cold front moving in north of I-30. This could bring a few light rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex this evening with light rain potentially carrying into some areas Tuesday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our big weather-maker this week will be an area of low pressure sitting off the California coast. This will move inland and pass over the ArkLaTex Thursday as a cold front moves in. It will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. The severe weather threat looks very low. Some areas may pick up over an inch of rain with rain wrapping up as we move through the day Friday.

Look for another cold snap behind this front as highs will be in the 50s Friday into Saturday. We are looking dry next weekend. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 59°

Tuesday

68° / 53°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 68° 53°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 57°

Thursday

67° / 41°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 67° 41°

Friday

52° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 52° 37°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 59° 40°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar