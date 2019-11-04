Mostly cloudy and pleasant Monday.. chance of rain increases later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very typical Fall week is on the way with pleasant and near-normal temperatures through Wednesday, followed by our next cold front Thursday which will bring a chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s through 8 a.m. with a pleasant warming trend to follow that will carry highs into the upper 60s in most areas this afternoon.

Monday forecast highs

A returning south breeze is pulling Gulf air into the region and that will result in mid and upper level clouds today which may bring partly to mostly cloudy skies at times.

Futurecast is showing a late day cold front moving in north of I-30. This could bring a few light rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex this evening with light rain potentially carrying into some areas Tuesday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our big weather-maker this week will be an area of low pressure sitting off the California coast. This will move inland and pass over the ArkLaTex Thursday as a cold front moves in. It will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. The severe weather threat looks very low. Some areas may pick up over an inch of rain with rain wrapping up as we move through the day Friday.

Look for another cold snap behind this front as highs will be in the 50s Friday into Saturday. We are looking dry next weekend.

