Mostly cloudy and warm Sunday, a few raindrops to return to the weather pattern as we move into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will be moving across the ArkLaTex late Saturday, with a cold front likely to stall just north of the region in the upcoming days which will keep us in a warm and cloudy pattern with slight rain chances each day next week.

Saturday night: Clouds that have moved into the region, and a steady south breeze of 10 miles per hour will keep our temperatures from dropping off too much overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night lows

A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex overnight which may help to trigger a few isolated rain showers after midnight along the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. All other areas will be dry under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Expect a much warmer morning than we experienced on Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the 60s. It will feel comfortable but you will feel a noticeable increase in humidity throughout the day courtesy of the warm front and persistent south wind. We will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. If any rain develops it will be across the northern ArkLaTex, but it likely won’t be enough to dampen any outdoor plans you may have throughout the day.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Next week: The cold front will approach the northern edge of the ArkLaTex late Sunday into early Monday, we may see a few rain showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two across the I-30 corridor early Monday morning.

The front will move south during the day and stall out between I-20 and I-30 which means we could see a few showers make it into the I-20 corridor including Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, Minden, etc. Don’t get your hopes up. There won’t be much in the way of measurable rain throughout the week as the ArkLaTex will be in a stagnant pattern wich will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. The Fall air is gone for now, but at least the afternoons won’t be too hot.

It looks like our next surge of Fall air will occur with a cold front late in the week or next weekend. There remains some uncertainty with the timing, so as always, check back for updates!

