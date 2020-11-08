Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures sticking around for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pleasant and warm afternoon for the ArkLaTex. Although, some areas did pick up some rain. You can expect the same setup for Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm in the 70s and 80s. Nighttime lows will be on the increase in the 60s.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will come on Tuesday. However, I wouldn’t get super excited. I am not expecting a lot of rain along the cold front. The cold front will not deliver much significant cooler air behind the front. The clouds the clear and sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast looks good heading towards the weekend. Beginning Saturday, the forecast becomes uncertain. Models are not certain of the timing and strength of our next rainmaker. I did add a small chance of rain.

In the tropics, we are still following Tropical Storm Eta near Cuba. Eta will continue a northward passage towards the Bahamas and Florida. The latest forecast calls for Eta to remain at tropical storm strength. Eta will impact the eastern Gulf of Mexico for the upcoming work week. It remains unclear if the storm will meander in the Gulf or make landfall. We will keep an eye on it.

Tropical storm Eta

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.