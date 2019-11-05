Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few showers possible.. strong cold front to bring another taste of Winter late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s in most areas this morning as clouds have served as a blanket and prevented temperatures from plummeting.

We do have a weak cold front moving into the northern ArkLaTex and this has triggered a few showers mainly across Arkansas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

Any rainfall accumulations today will be very light, likely less than a tenth of an inch, but we will be stuck with clouds for much of the day with some sunshine breaking through.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

I have undercut forecast model temperatures thinking that fog/overcast skies may develop as the front passes through and drops temperatures a few degrees. Highs will range from the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

We should see another mostly cloudy day Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front may bring a few showers or isolated storms mainly north of I-30.

This cold front will move through all of our counties and parishes Thursday bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is very low. Forecast models are in better agreement that the heaviest rain will fall north of the ArkLaTex but we could see some 1 to 2 inch accumulations north of I-20.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Friday morning

Another winter chill will accompany the front with temperatures plummeting late Thursday into Friday. Friday highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs likely below normal in the 50s and 60s.

