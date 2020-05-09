Mother’s Day is looking great; warmer temperatures return for next week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We are expriencing lower humidity with a north wind. Tonight, we will see nighttime lows in the middle and upper 40s. In Shreveport, the record low for Shreveport is 48 degrees. We will see how low temperatures will get.

Lows for tonight

Mother’s Day is looking fantastic with highs in the middle and upper 70s. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking great. Clouds and humidity will return for next week. Temperatures will return into the middle and upper 80s. Next week, we will see disturbances move into the region to produce some scattered showers and storms. The first system will arrive for Tuesday. I think the best chance will occur north of Interstate 20.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Better rain coverage will move into the ArkLaTex for Friday and the weekend. Although, I am expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances may continue into the week after next too.

