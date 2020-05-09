Mother’s Day is looking great; warmer temperatures return for next week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We are expriencing lower humidity with a north wind. Tonight, we will see nighttime lows in the middle and upper 40s. In Shreveport, the record low for Shreveport is 48 degrees. We will see how low temperatures will get.

Lows for tonight
Mother’s Day is looking fantastic with highs in the middle and upper 70s. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking great. Clouds and humidity will return for next week. Temperatures will return into the middle and upper 80s. Next week, we will see disturbances move into the region to produce some scattered showers and storms. The first system will arrive for Tuesday. I think the best chance will occur north of Interstate 20.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Better rain coverage will move into the ArkLaTex for Friday and the weekend. Although, I am expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances may continue into the week after next too.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

71° / 48°
Clear
Clear 10% 71° 48°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 57°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 77° 58°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 80° 64°

Wednesday

84° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 68°

Thursday

84° / 70°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 84° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
10%
49°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

