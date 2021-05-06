Mother’s Day weekend begins with some sunshine and ends with strong to severe storms

We will continue to see warm and dry weather for the next few days. A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms on Mother’s Day. Next week begins with more rain and will likely end with a few days of sunshine.

Thursday has been another gorgeous day of weather around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and have climbed into the 70s and low 80s. We will see similar conditions on Friday. Lows Friday morning will once again be in the low to middle 50s. We will see daytime highs climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Futurecast indicates that we will see a few clouds float over parts of the area from time to time Thursday night and Friday. With the wind becoming more southerly Friday night, we will probably begin Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Expect the sunshine to return by Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be a rather windy day with a gusty south wind of around 15 mph. That south wind will continue to increase the humidity. That moisture will be in place when a cold front arrives Sunday. This front will trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Given the instability of the atmosphere, it is possible that a few storms could become severe. There is still some uncertainty on the extent of any severe weather risk.

Futurecast indicates that most of the area will receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain from this first round of storms. Unfortunately, the threat of rain will continue through next Wednesday morning. That is the bad news, the good news is that the threat for severe weather is looking lower and the rain likely won’t be as heavy once we get past Sunday.

We will finally see the main upper-level disturbance move to the east of our area late Wednesday. This will end the rain threat for several days as we will close next week with the return of sunshine Thursday. That sunshine will likely stick around into next weekend. High temperatures next week will mainly be in the 70s but should return to the 80s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. It is possible that we could see a chance for showers and thunderstorms return by the end of next weekend.

–Todd Warren