A strong cold front will bring much cooler air to the ArkLaTex this weekend with a little rain possible Saturday. We quickly warm up early next week with strong to severe thunderstorms looking likely for the middle of the week.

A cold front brings rain and much cooler air: We closed the workweek Friday with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Lows began in the 40s and have warmed well into the 70s. A strong cold front will move through the area Friday night and will bring much cooler temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to return to 50. The weekend will end with the beginning of a warming trend. It will be a rather cold Sunday morning with lows dipping into the low to middle 20s. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures quickly return: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds return to the area Friday night with a few areas of light rain developing over the northern half of the area. The rain will increase late Friday night and Saturday morning as the focus of the rain moves to the southeast. The rain will end Saturday afternoon and the clouds will quickly begin to decrease from north to south. We will become clear Saturday night allowing temperatures to dip well below freezing. The weekend will end with sunshine and more normal temperatures Sunday.

Midweek severe storms?: It still appears as if showers and thunderstorms will become likely during the middle of next week. A strong disturbance will approach the area from the southwest. As it moves in, moisture will rapidly increase in our area. This moisture will serve as fuel for thunderstorms to become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center is already indicating that we have at the very least a slight severe weather risk. All severe weather threats will be possible with this storm system. As of right now, it appears that the storms will be strongest Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rainfall potential: Models continue to indicate that we will see some decent rainfall totals. It still appears as if most of the area will receive at least one inch of rain. It is possible that some locations could receive more than two inches. Minus the little rain that weekend, it will have been two weeks since we have seen significant rainfall. That being said, the more rain we get, the better given the current drought conditions that are in place. Have a great weekend!