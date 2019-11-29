Much warmer afternoon in the ArkLaTex on Friday; severe storms are possible Saturday

After a cool Thanksgiving, temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and Saturday. An earlier week cold front will move to the north as a warm front. The warm front will bring higher moisture content and warmer temperatures. Highs will jump into the 70s. For Friday, some showers will be around.

Highs for Friday
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Rain and thunderstorms will increase for all of the region early Saturday morning into the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will enter the northwest corner between 4-6 AM. Thunderstorms will move into Shreveport around 11 AM-noon. The southern edge of the region will see thunderstorms in the afternoon. The rain and storms will exit by nighttime. All modes of severe weather are at play. The main threats are damaging winds. Although, a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

Sunny skies and drier conditions will move into range starting Sunday into most of next week. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days

