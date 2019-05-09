National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado hits Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Tex. (KTAL/KMSSS) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down north of Marshall on Wednesday.
The majority of damage occurred at CR 2000 and HWY 1793.
It is the second lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds ranging from 86-110 miles per hour.
No injuries were reported with the tornado.
An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Natchitoches Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest area.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
