Near normal highs Thursday with lower rain chances through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It is setting up to be a relatively quiet and warm Thursday, with the possibility of a few spotty showers later today, but most areas will stay dry through Labor Day.



This morning it feels great if you step out before 9 a.m. as we have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is slightly below normal.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs



A light wind out of the east and northeast will keep dry air overhead today, and high pressure expanding to our west will shot off the chance for rain in most areas. We may see a few isolated late day showers mainly across east Texas or Louisiana but any rain will be short-lived and bring very little accumulation. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



We may see a slight higher chance of rain Friday as weakening storms move into the ArkLaTex during the day, but most of us will be dry through Labor Day weekend as high pressure completely shuts off the rain Saturday through Labor Day. The area of high pressure will likely keep our highs in the mid 90s into the middle of next week. Despite the warm afternoons, mornings should remain pleasant with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.



The area of high pressure will likely protect us from any direct impacts from Hurricane Dorian, which will be steered north and away from us due to the strength of the high. Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida late this weekend into early next week as a major hurricane. The ‘cone of uncertainty’ does still include a possible reemergence into the Gulf, so we will continue to keep you updated.