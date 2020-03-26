Near-record heat Friday leads to some storms Saturday

We’ll see one more day of near-record high temperatures Friday. A cold front will bring a few thunderstorms to much of the ArkLaTex Saturday. A severe storm or two will be possible over the southeast half of the area. Heavier rain will return for Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday was a mostly sunny and very warm day with near-record temperatures across much of the ArkLaTex. Expect much of the same Friday. Morning low clouds will give way to some sunshine in the afternoon. That sunshine with combine with a breezy south wind to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s once again. Overnight lows Friday morning will be nearly twenty degrees above normal in the middle 60s.

A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Saturday. The best upper-level support with this system will be well to our north, but we should be warm enough to allow for storms to strengthen as they develop and move through our area Saturday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ risk for severe storms. That means that any severe storm reports should be rather isolated. If we have any severe weather issues, it will likely come from damaging wind. It now appears that this front will move through the area a little later in the day. That will allow for warmer temperatures as highs will be in the low to middle 70s NW to the upper 70s to low 80s SE.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Conditions will rapidly improve Saturday night as the clouds will depart giving way to a pleasant conclusion to the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday with highs warming into the low to middle 70s. That sunshine won’t stick around very long. Another disturbance will move across the middle of the country Monday and Tuesday. Look for clouds to return Sunday night and rain to return Monday. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is looking very unlikely. That rain threat will continue through Tuesday. Some models indicate that if you add up all of the rain from this weekend through Tuesday that one to three inches could be possible.

Drier weather will return for the last half of next week with near-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. More rain could return to the ArkLaTex just in time for next weekend. Those rain chances will likely be highest Sunday. Stay Tuned.

Todd Warren

