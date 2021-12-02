Near-record highs today, dense fog for the morning commute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The unseasonably warm weather will continue today, with the thermometer ramping up a few more degrees pushing us to near-record highs this afternoon. It will be warm again tomorrow with the first of several chances for rain returning this weekend.

Even though we will have very warm temperatures this afternoon it will start out chilly with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Most of the ArkLaTex will have dense fog, with roadway visibility less than a mile in most areas between 6-8 a.m. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. but we should improvements before the expiration time.

Dense Fog Advisory thorugh 10 a.m. Thursday

The interesting weather happenings will continue once we break through the fog as high pressure is returning to the region which will bring a day of mostly sunny skies and a very light breeze. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s, near-records for most areas. The record in Shreveport and Texarkana is 80 degrees, and we may get very close to that. Following a breezy day yesterday, the wind will be lighter, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We will see a few low and mid-altitude clouds arrive tonight and tomorrow, which may drop our Friday highs a degree or two keeping us out of record territory to end the week. A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Friday night and stall north of the region Saturday.

The front will trigger a few showers across the northern ArkLaTex Saturday, it’s not a washout scenario, but rain will be possible on and off throughout the day mainly across the I-30 corridor. Outdoor plans should be dry in most areas south of I-30, but this will change Sunday afternoon.

The cold front will finally get pushed through the ArkLaTex between noon and midnight on Sunday. There will be scattered to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon thorugh Sunday evening. No severe weather is expected and rainfall accumulations look to average about .25 to .50 inches in most areas.

Cooler air will shut off the rainfall Monday morning and temperatures will feel Fall-like in the 60s for much of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return midweek, especially Wednesday, and it looks like this active and rainy weather could continue into late next week as well.