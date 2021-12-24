Near-record temperatures to stick around through Tuesday

Expect the unusually warm weather to continue through New Year’s Day. Highs will be close to records through Tuesday. Rain is looking promising on Wednesday and again on New Year’s Day. Cooler air returns late next weekend.

Christmas Eve has turned out to be a warm and windy day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We have warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will likely experience our warmest day tomorrow on Christmas Day. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 80s. The record high in Shreveport on Christmas Day is 83 degrees. There is a good chance that the record will be either tied or broken. Texarkana will likely see a high in the low 80s which will break its record high of 78 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday night. Expect lots of clouds Christmas morning that will gradually mix in with sunshine during the day. It will be rather windy once again but not as windy as we experienced today. Low clouds will redevelop over the ArkLaTex Saturday night. Expect the mix of clouds and sunshine to return Sunday. This pattern will likely continue through Tuesday.

There is a slight chance that we could see some rain Tuesday, but our next best chance of seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until Wednesday as the first of two disturbances moves over us. Models agree that Thursday and New Year’s Eve will likely be mainly dry. The second disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms again on New Year’s Day. This system will push a cold front through the area that will finally bring more normal temperatures.

Daytime highs will likely be near record levels from now through Tuesday. Record highs will be possible Sunday and Monday. There is a good chance that Tuesday’s record of 78 in Shreveport will be broken. Temperatures will moderate a little behind our first disturbance with highs falling to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will fall from the 60s to the 50s. The 10 day period will end with highs falling to the 50s and lows falling into the 30s and 40s.

Merry Christmas!!

-Todd Warren