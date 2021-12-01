Near-record warmth Thursday leads up to a little rain this weekend

We’ll see a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine by Friday with near-record temperatures possible Thursday. A chance of rain returns this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures. More normal temperatures return by the end of next week.

Wednesday was another mostly sunny and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s over most of the area. We have climbed into the middle 70s Wednesday afternoon. Look for a mostly clear and cool night once again tonight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Thursday will be in the neighborhood of record territory with highs in the upper 70s. Shreveport’s potential high of 78 degrees would fall just two degrees short of the daily record. The highest Shreveport temperature ever recorded during the month of December is 84 degrees. That should show you just how unusually warm it has been recently.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky tonight with a few low clouds and maybe some fog over the southern edge of the area. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Expect a few clouds to move over our area Thursday night with lows in the low to middle 50s. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. Because we will see more clouds, temperatures Friday afternoon will likely be a degree or two cooler than Thursday.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for some rain this weekend. We likely won’t see much rain from this system and temperatures likely will remain well above normal in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s.

Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday. The chance of rain will return Tuesday and could hang around through much of the rest of the week. You might recall that for the past several days, models have been greatly split on how much rain we might see in the coming ten days. Some were showing 2-4” would be possible. Most showed less than an inch. It appears that models are starting to meet in the middle we could see totals of one to two inches. Temperatures next week will turn cooler with highs falling to the 60s and lows falling into the 40s.

