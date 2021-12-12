Next week begins with warm-up and ends with lots of rain

The warmer air will begin to return to the ArkLaTex Monday with clouds moving in late. The warm air will stick around into next weekend with lots of rain potentially on the way. More rain could move in for Christmas Day.

Sunday was a sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with some of the coldest air of the season so far as Shreveport dipped to the freezing mark for the first time this season. This year’s first freeze is about a month later than normal. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 50s. Expect warmer temperatures Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Sunday night. Monday will begin with lots of sunshine and will end with an increase in clouds. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Monday night with a slight chance for a scattered shower. The clouds and slight chance of rain will continue Tuesday. We should remain rather dry Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Thursday. That chance of rain could continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Models show that we should see rainfall totals that will be close to normal during the next ten days in Shreveport. We could receive anywhere from 1-2”. Heavier totals could occur over the northern third of the area with amounts of over 2”. Lighter totals of ½ to 1” look likely for the southern third.

Temperatures for most of the week ahead will be above normal with lows in the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will settle into the mid to upper 70s. Cooler air will return next weekend as highs fall to the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will eventually dip into the 40s. The long-range outlook for Christmas Day is looking cloudy with periods of rain and thunder. Lows Christmas morning could be in the low 50s. Daytime highs will be above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Keep in mind that this outlook could change some since Christmas is nearly two weeks away.

-Todd Warren