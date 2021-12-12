Next week begins with warm-up and ends with lots of rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warmer air will begin to return to the ArkLaTex Monday with clouds moving in late.  The warm air will stick around into next weekend with lots of rain potentially on the way.  More rain could move in for Christmas Day.

Sunday was a sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with some of the coldest air of the season so far as Shreveport dipped to the freezing mark for the first time this season.  This year’s first freeze is about a month later than normal.  Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 50s.  Expect warmer temperatures Monday.  Lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s.  Daytime highs Monday afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 60s.  

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Sunday night.  Monday will begin with lots of sunshine and will end with an increase in clouds.  Look for a mostly cloudy sky Monday night with a slight chance for a scattered shower.  The clouds and slight chance of rain will continue Tuesday. We should remain rather dry Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky.  Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Thursday.  That chance of rain could continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Models show that we should see rainfall totals that will be close to normal during the next ten days in Shreveport.  We could receive anywhere from 1-2”.  Heavier totals could occur over the northern third of the area with amounts of over 2”.  Lighter totals of ½ to 1” look likely for the southern third.

Temperatures for most of the week ahead will be above normal with lows in the 50s and 60s.  Daytime highs will settle into the mid to upper 70s.  Cooler air will return next weekend as highs fall to the 50s and 60s.  Overnight lows will eventually dip into the 40s.  The long-range outlook for Christmas Day is looking cloudy with periods of rain and thunder.  Lows Christmas morning could be in the low 50s.  Daytime highs will be above normal in the mid to upper 60s.  Keep in mind that this outlook could change some since Christmas is nearly two weeks away.

-Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss