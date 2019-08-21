NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic

by: Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of disturbed weather is heading toward Florida as Tropical Storm Chantal continues to churn in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued an outlook Wednesday morning saying it was monitoring an area near the Bahamas. The system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say some slow development is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States. It has a near-zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

As NHC forecasters watch that area, Tropical Storm Chantal continues to churn in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Chantal became the third named storm of 2019 late Tuesday night. It poses no threat to the United States and is currently hundreds of miles off the coast of Newfoundland. The NHC expects it to loop and slow down as it weakens to a tropical depression in the coming days.

WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly and KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart will join WFLA Digital Anchor JB Biunno live at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday to talk about the developments during “Tracking the Tropics.”

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 96° 76°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 75°

Friday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Saturday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Sunday

93° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 76°

Monday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

97°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
97°

96°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
96°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
95°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
94°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
83°

83°

11 PM
Clear
1%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
4%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
4%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
82°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
9%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
91°

